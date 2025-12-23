Beijing has pushed back on the threat of sanctions on Chinese individuals by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

“China always opposes all unilateral sanctions that violate international law and lack authorisations of the United Nations Security Council,” Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian told reporters in Beijing on Tuesday.

“We urge the Ukrainian side to immediately correct its wrongdoings. China will defend the legitimate and lawful rights and interests of Chinese companies and nationals,” Lin said.

Beijing’s remarks came after Zelenskyy on Monday said Ukraine was “preparing several more sanction decisions against Russian entities and those who support Russian aggression by the end of this year.”

“There will be at least one package of sanctions targeting those working with the Russian military-industrial complex, which includes not only individuals from Russia, but also, in particular, from China,” he said in a statement posted on X.