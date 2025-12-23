WORLD
China pushes back on Zelenskyy's sanctions threat
The Ukrainian president has said a new package of sanctions will target the Russian military-industrial complex, which includes individuals from China as well.
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian gestures during a press conference in Beijing, China March 20 2024 [FILE]. / Reuters
December 23, 2025

Beijing has pushed back on the threat of sanctions on Chinese individuals by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

“China always opposes all unilateral sanctions that violate international law and lack authorisations of the United Nations Security Council,” Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian told reporters in Beijing on Tuesday.

“We urge the Ukrainian side to immediately correct its wrongdoings. China will defend the legitimate and lawful rights and interests of Chinese companies and nationals,” Lin said.

Beijing’s remarks came after Zelenskyy on Monday said Ukraine was “preparing several more sanction decisions against Russian entities and those who support Russian aggression by the end of this year.”

“There will be at least one package of sanctions targeting those working with the Russian military-industrial complex, which includes not only individuals from Russia, but also, in particular, from China,” he said in a statement posted on X.

However, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin said Beijing has been “in close communication with Russia, Ukraine, and all other parties concerned” since the start of the conflict.

“China has been committed to ending the conflict, promoting talks for peace. ... China supports all efforts conducive to peace and will continue to play a constructive role,” said Lin.

Along with Brazil, China has launched the "Group of Friends of Peace" to promote a political solution to the Ukrainian crisis.

