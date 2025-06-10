WORLD
At least two killed, 28 wounded in Russian strikes on Kharkiv — Ukraine official
Drone attacks reportedly hit residential areas in the northeastern city as Moscow rejects calls for a ceasefire.
June 10, 2025

Russian strikes on Ukraine's northeastern city of Kharkiv have killed at least two people and wounded 28, including three children, the city’s mayor said.

"Seventeen strikes by enemy UAVs (drones) were carried out in two districts of the city this night," Kharkiv Mayor Igor Terekhov said on Telegram on Tuesday, later adding: "There is information about two dead already."

More than 15 apartments were set ablaze in a five-storey building in the Slobidskyi district, while several houses were hit in the Osnovyansky district.

Terekhov added that "there may be people trapped under the rubble".

Russia has escalated its bombardment of Ukraine despite appeals from the United States to halt its three-year offensive.

Istanbul peace talks held over the weekend yielded a prisoner swap agreement, a major step in the negotiations, but a deal to end the conflict has not been agreed to yet.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
