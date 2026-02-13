The United Nations said Friday it was deeply alarmed by the crisis unfolding in Cuba as the island nation struggles under what amounts to a US blockade of oil deliveries.

President Donald Trump has vowed to starve Cuba of oil after last month's US military abduction of Nicolas Maduro, the leader of Venezuela, which had been Cuba's main oil supplier.

"We are extremely worried about Cuba's deepening socio-economic crisis amid a decades-long financial and trade embargo, extreme weather events, and the recent US measures restricting oil shipments," UN human rights office spokesperson Marta Hurtado told a media briefing in Geneva.

"This is having an increasingly severe impact on the human rights of people in Cuba.”

UN rights chief Volker Turk "reiterates his call on all states to lift unilateral sectoral measures, given their broad and indiscriminate impact on the population. Policy goals cannot justify actions that in themselves violate human rights," the spokesperson said.

Hurtado said that given the dependence of health, food, and water systems on imported fossil fuels, oil scarcity in Cuba had put the availability of essential services at risk.