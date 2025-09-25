WAR ON GAZA
Drone from Yemen hits Eilat in southern Israel, injuring 50
Israeli army confirms strike as Houthi group claims responsibility, three people in serious condition.
A drone flies over Eilat in southern Israel. [File] / TRT World
September 25, 2025

At least 50 people were injured when a drone launched from Yemen struck the southern Israeli city of Eilat, medics said.

Israel’s national ambulance service reported that the injured included three people in serious condition.

Israeli daily Yedioth Ahronoth said the drone hit near the Mall Hayam shopping centre, a busy tourism hub in the Red Sea city.

The Israeli army confirmed that the drone had been fired from Yemen and landed in Eilat despite interception attempts.

Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree said the group carried out "a qualitative military operation using two drones," claiming they targeted two Israeli sites in Eilat and "successfully hit their targets."

The attack comes amid continued escalation between Israel and the Houthis, who have exchanged strikes in recent months against the backdrop of Israel’s genocide in Gaza.

Last week, Israeli warplanes launched airstrikes on Houthi sites in the coastal city of Hodeidah.

An Israeli strike in the Yemeni capital Sanaa last month killed 12 senior Houthi officials, including Prime Minister Ahmed al-Rahawi, along with nine other ministers.

The confrontation between Israel and the Houthis has grown as the genocide in Gaza nears its second year.

The Houthis, who control large parts of Yemen, have declared solidarity with Palestinians and stepped up attacks against Israel.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
