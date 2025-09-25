At least 50 people were injured when a drone launched from Yemen struck the southern Israeli city of Eilat, medics said.

Israel’s national ambulance service reported that the injured included three people in serious condition.

Israeli daily Yedioth Ahronoth said the drone hit near the Mall Hayam shopping centre, a busy tourism hub in the Red Sea city.

The Israeli army confirmed that the drone had been fired from Yemen and landed in Eilat despite interception attempts.

Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree said the group carried out "a qualitative military operation using two drones," claiming they targeted two Israeli sites in Eilat and "successfully hit their targets."

The attack comes amid continued escalation between Israel and the Houthis, who have exchanged strikes in recent months against the backdrop of Israel’s genocide in Gaza.