Food aid in Sudan is set to run out by the end of March unless new funding is secured, the United Nations has said, raising fears for millions caught up in the world's largest hunger crisis.

"By the end of March, we will have depleted our food stocks in Sudan," Ross Smith, the World Food Programme's Director of Emergency Preparedness and Response, said in a statement on Thursday.

"Without immediate additional funding, millions of people will be left without vital food assistance within weeks," he added.

Smith said the WFP has already "been forced to reduce rations to the absolute minimum for survival".

The warning comes after almost three years of civil war in Sudan, where fighting between the army and paramilitary Rapid Support Forces has left tens of thousands dead and 11 million displaced.