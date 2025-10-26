ASIA PACIFIC
Five Pakistani soldiers, 25 terrorists killed near Afghan border: statement
Pakistani army says it engaged large groups of terrorists in the country's northwestern province on Friday and Saturday.
(FILE) Pakistan army says a large number of weapons, ammunition, and explosives were also recovered from the killed terrorists. / Reuters
October 26, 2025

Five Pakistani soldiers and 25 terrorists were killed during clashes in Pakistan’s northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province near the Afghanistan border, Pakistan’s armed forces said in a statement on Sunday.

The statement said that on Friday and Saturday, two large groups of terrorists in the North Waziristan district and Kurram district near the Pakistan-Afghanistan border were picked up and engaged by the security forces.

It added that 15 terrorists, including four suicide bombers, were killed in the North Waziristan district, while 10 others were killed in the Kurram district during their attempts at infiltrating the border.

During the firefights, five Pakistani soldiers were also killed.

A large number of weapons, ammunition, and explosives were also recovered from the killed terrorists, according to the statement.

