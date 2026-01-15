Türkiye has reiterated support for neighbouring Syria’s unity and territorial integrity.

Asked about the latest developments in Syria at a weekly press briefing, Turkish National Defence Ministry sources said on Thursday the Syrian government has carried out a successful counterterrorism operation in Aleppo aimed at restoring public order and ensuring civilian safety.

“The Syrian government, which acts to ensure unity and cohesion on the basis of equality towards all ethnic groups in Syria, has successfully carried out a counterterrorism operation in Aleppo with the aim of establishing public order and safeguarding the lives of its citizens,” they said.

They reiterated that Türkiye does not view Syria’s security as separate from its own and emphasised its support for the principle of “one state, one army.”

“We would like to reiterate once again that we see Syria’s security as inseparable from our own, and that, in line with the principle of ‘one state, one army,’ we stand ready to support Syria’s fight against terrorist groups — should such support be requested — on the basis of Syria’s unity and territorial integrity.”

Related TRT World - Why disarming YPG terror group is a must for Syria’s security and stability

In March 2025, the Syrian presidency announced an agreement for the integration of the YPG into state institutions, reaffirming the country’s territorial unity and rejecting any attempts at division.