Stellantis Chairman John Elkann said that United States tariffs and strict European Union emissions standards were putting automakers at risk at a time when they face increased competition from China.

"With the current path of painful tariffs and overly rigid regulations, the American and European car industries are being put at risk," Elkann said at a shareholders' meeting on Tuesday.

"That would be a tragedy as car manufacturing is a source of jobs, innovation and strong communities," he said.

Elkann, who is steering the group while it looks for a new CEO after Carlos Tavares left late last year, said, "China is on another trajectory" with its auto market set for the first time to overtake in size the US and European markets combined.

'Unrealistic path'

In the United States, automakers are facing "layer upon layer of additional compounding tariffs including those on aluminium, steel and parts" beyond the 25 percent rate imposed on automotive imports, Elkann said.