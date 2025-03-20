A diplomatic spat between the United States and Venezuela has flared as the US government denied Venezuela's claims of repatriation flights from Mexico, while Venezuela accused Washington of blocking them.

The back-and-forth on Thursday comes as a planeload of deported Venezuelans touched down on Venezuelan soil after departing from Mexico, in what appeared to be part of US President Donald Trump's push to rapidly expel migrants.

While 311 Venezuelans previously in the United States were returned on a plane from Mexico to Caracas earlier in the day, the US Department of State's Western Hemisphere office accused the government of President Nicolas Maduro of lying about the flights.

"Despite media reports, repatriation flights to Venezuela via Mexico are not taking place today. Maduro must stop misleading and schedule consistent, weekly, repatriation flights," according to a US government post on social media.

The post was published just minutes before the plane arrived and did not make reference to the flight that landed in the Venezuelan capital.

Thursday's flight brought the total of recently deported Venezuelan migrants to 920, Venezuelan Interior Minister Diosdado Cabello told state television.

The minister, a top Maduro ally, claimed the flight was the result of a "direct agreement with the Mexican government," but he did not provide further details.