TÜRKİYE
2 min read
Türkiye recovers Roman Emperor Marcus Aurelius statue after 65 years
Smuggled from the ancient city of Boubon in the 1960s, the statue has returned after decades of legal and diplomatic effort.
Türkiye recovers Roman Emperor Marcus Aurelius statue after 65 years
The headless statue had been on display at the Cleveland Museum of Art from April to July, before its return to Türkiye. / AP
July 19, 2025

Türkiye has repatriated an ancient statue believed to depict Roman emperor Marcus Aurelius from the United States as part of efforts to recover antiquities illegally removed from the country, the government announced.

"It was a long struggle. We were right, we were determined, we were patient, and we won," Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy said on Saturday.

"We brought the 'Philosopher Emperor' Marcus Aurelius back to the land where he belongs," he added.

The bronze statue, smuggled from the ancient city of Boubon, now the province of Burdur in southwest Türkiye, in the 1960s, was returned to Türkiye after 65 years, according to Turkish officials.

This unique artefact, once exhibited in the US, was repatriated to Türkiye based on scientific analyses, archival documents and witness statements, added the minister.

RelatedTRT Global - Excavations at Türkiye's ancient Troy aim to uncover artefacts tied to legendary Trojan War

‘Historical achievement’

RECOMMENDED

"Through the combined power of diplomacy, law, and science, the process we conducted with the New York Manhattan District Attorney's Office and the US Homeland Security Investigations Unit is more than just a repatriation; it is a historical achievement," Ersoy said.

"Marcus Aurelius's return to our country is a concrete result of our years-long pursuit of justice."

The headless statue had been on display at the Cleveland Museum of Art from April to July, before its return to Türkiye.

Ersoy said Türkiye was determined to protect all its cultural heritage that had been smuggled out.

"We will soon present the Philosopher Emperor to the people of (Türkiye's capital) Ankara in a surprise exhibition," he announced.

RelatedTRT Global - Istanbul's Ayasofya Grand Mosque marks fifth anniversary

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Australia's child social media ban leads to 4.7 million accounts removed
Türkiye on board as major global oceans protection treaty enters into force
Japan and US expand cooperation on missiles, military drills amid tensions with China
Protesters clash with federal officers in Minnesota after latest shooting by ICE agent
Greenland, Denmark united against US 'threats' to seize island: Russian envoy
US, Mexico reaffirm security cooperation as Washington demands faster border results
Middle East allies urged US to hold off on Iran strikes with flurry of diplomatic activity — report
Iran and US envoys clash at UN as protests in Iran appear to ease
Venezuelan opposition leader Machado presents Nobel Peace medal to Trump
Venezuela's Rodriguez pushes for diplomacy with US and oil industry reforms
European troops won't impact Trump's goal of acquiring Greenland, says White House
By Sadiq S Bhat
Yemen's Saudi-backed presidential body sacks last pro-UAE member
Trump hosts Venezuelan opposition leader Machado as White House signals support
US claims Iran halted 'executions of 800 protesters'
Iceland asks US to explain ambassador nominee's annexation joke