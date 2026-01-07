Türkiye's National Intelligence Organization (MIT) on Tuesday published an archival intelligence document concerning British officer and intelligence figure Thomas Edward Lawrence, widely known as 'Lawrence of Arabia'.

Published on MIT's official website, the document includes a photograph of Lawrence in military uniform along with intelligence assessments regarding his movements and activities across the Middle East.

According to the MIT, Lawrence travelled through Egypt, Syria and Iraq using different aliases and disguises. The document claims he stayed in Egypt under an assumed name before moving on to Syria and Iraq, later appearing in Jerusalem and subsequently relocating to Khartoum, Sudan.

The document also alleges that during his time in Jerusalem, Lawrence at times posed as a Muslim religious teacher and at other times as a Jewish rabbi, holding separate meetings with Muslim and Jewish communities. It claims he sought to influence local populations through messaging described in the document as provocative.