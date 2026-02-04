China has asked the EU to allow “fair” competition and stop the “abuse” of unilateral trade instruments.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian said on Wednesday that Beijing urges the EU to maintain "market openness and fair competition, stop the abuse of unilateral trade tools and provide a fair, transparent and nondiscriminatory business environment for companies around the world."

Lin made the remarks when asked to comment on the EU’s announcement of an investigation into the Chinese wind power company Goldwind, claiming that the company may have benefited from government subsidies to distort competition in the EU market.

"China firmly safeguards the legitimate rising interests of Chinese companies," Lin added.

‘Protectionist signals’

Goldwind is one of the world's biggest wind turbine suppliers, and is looking to boost growth overseas, bringing it into competition with Western companies.

The European Commission, the EU's competition regulator, announced the probe on Tuesday, saying a preliminary investigation had found the Chinese firm "may have been granted foreign subsidies that distort the internal market" of the 27-nation bloc.