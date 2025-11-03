Türkiye will "swiftly" advance its national defence projects and strengthen "win-win" defence cooperation with its European allies, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said.

"While we swiftly put our domestic and national defence projects into operation, we will strengthen our defence cooperation with our European allies on a win-win basis," Erdogan told a news briefing on Monday after chairing a Cabinet meeting in Ankara.

Mentioning the country's defence projects, such as homegrown fighter jet KAAN, Erdogan said the jets will be included in the inventory of the Turkish Air Force "on the timetable we have set."

"Just as HURJET is aiming for leadership in its field, once all processes are complete, KAAN will likewise strive for the top in its category," the president added.