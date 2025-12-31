Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday that Ankara is undertaking transformative steps in its defence sector to ensure regional and global stability, in line with the foreign policy principle of Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, founder of the Republic of Türkiye – “Peace at home, peace in the world.”

Citing efforts to bolster domestic unity while pursuing “game-changing” developments, particularly in the defence industry, Erdogan said: “We are in a vigorous struggle to ensure stability in our region and beyond.”

He was speaking via phone to troops gathered at the Artillery and Missile School Command in Polatli district of the capital Ankara on New Year’s Eve.

Erdogan highlighted Türkiye’s expanding arsenal and indigenous capabilities, including Altay tanks, Firtina howitzers, ATAK helicopters, armed and unarmed drones, long-range missiles, air defence systems, warships, submarines, and unmanned sea vehicles.