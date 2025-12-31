TÜRKİYE
2 min read
Erdogan hails Türkiye's defence gains in New Year’s Eve address to troops
Turkish president reiterates his government's commitment to further strengthening the country and passing on a “new, strong, and great Türkiye” to future generations.
Erdogan hails Türkiye's defence gains in New Year’s Eve address to troops
Türkiye’s President Erdogan underscored the nation’s advances in defence on New Year’s Eve / AA
December 31, 2025

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday that Ankara is undertaking transformative steps in its defence sector to ensure regional and global stability, in line with the foreign policy principle of Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, founder of the Republic of Türkiye – “Peace at home, peace in the world.”

Citing efforts to bolster domestic unity while pursuing “game-changing” developments, particularly in the defence industry, Erdogan said: “We are in a vigorous struggle to ensure stability in our region and beyond.”

He was speaking via phone to troops gathered at the Artillery and Missile School Command in Polatli district of the capital Ankara on New Year’s Eve.

RelatedTRT World - Five Turkish defence companies make global top 100 this year

Erdogan highlighted Türkiye’s expanding arsenal and indigenous capabilities, including Altay tanks, Firtina howitzers, ATAK helicopters, armed and unarmed drones, long-range missiles, air defence systems, warships, submarines, and unmanned sea vehicles.

RECOMMENDED

“We are in a major leap forward across all areas of defence,” he said, asserting that the country is leveraging its own resources to build a self-sufficient military infrastructure.

Despite “serious challenges and obstacles,” Erdogan said Türkiye has seized a “historic opportunity” to turn its recent gains into lasting achievements.

The president reiterated his government’s commitment to further strengthening the country and passing on a “new, strong, and great Türkiye” to future generations.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
UNESCO recognition revives hope for Afghan artists in Herat
Indonesia's Java landslide death toll rises to 85 as search for missing continues
Starmer and Trump discuss Ukraine war and Chagos Islands deal
Indonesia's Mount Semeru volcano erupts seven times in just three hours
Assassin of Japan's ex-PM appeals life sentence
WTO on the brink: Reform or fade into irrelevance, warns talks chief
Syria's territorial integrity, national sovereignty 'non-negotiable': Turkish parliament speaker
UK opens high-stakes probe into Peter Mandelson over Epstein email leak
Fourteen dead after migrant boat crashes into Greek Coast Guard vessel in Aegean Sea
Türkiye reaffirms its strong support for Sudan's unity and sovereignty
Petro hails Trump meeting, claims OFAC sanctions on him and family stem from UN speech on Palestine
By Baba Umar
US clears potential F-15 support and equipment sale to Saudi Arabia
Street protests erupt in Venezuela one month after Maduro's abduction
Türkiye signs $2B energy investment agreement with Saudi Arabia
White House reverses course on Trump election 'nationalisation' remarks amid bipartisan outcry