Israel’s latest move targets Palestinians who cannot formally prove ownership of their land, transferring those plots to the Israeli state and, in many cases, to illegal settlers.

Area C makes up around 60 percent of the occupied West Bank and remains under full Israeli civil and military control. More than 300,000 Palestinians live there alongside over 770,000 illegal Israeli settlers. Around 58 percent of Area C is currently unregistered land, and Israel plans to formally register 15 percent of it by 2030.