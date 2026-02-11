POLITICS
2 min read
'Nothing definitive reached' in Trump's meeting with Netanyahu on Iran
Netanyahu, who wants a tougher US position in talks with Iran, is brought to White House via a side entrance without receiving traditional honour guard.
'Nothing definitive reached' in Trump's meeting with Netanyahu on Iran
Trump and Netanyahu are seen shaking hands in a photograph released by Israeli premier's office. / AA
February 11, 2026

US President Donald Trump has said nothing definitive was decided during his "very good" meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu but that negotiations with Iran toward a deal would continue.

"There was nothing definitive reached other than I insisted that negotiations with Iran continue to see whether or not a Deal can be consummated," Trump posted on Truth Social after meeting Netanyahu at the White House.

"If it can, I let the Prime Minister know that will be a preference. If it cannot, we will just have to see what the outcome will be," said Trump, adding a reminder of last year's US attacks on Iran's nuclear programme.

"Additionally, we discussed the tremendous progress being made in Gaza, and the Region in general."

Netanyahu's office said that during the talks with Trump the Israeli premier had "insisted on the security needs of the state of Israel in relation to the negotiations" on Iran.

The seventh meeting between the two men since Trump returned to power was held behind closed doors, with Netanyahu slipping in via a side entrance without receiving a traditional honour guard.

RECOMMENDED

Netanyahu met Trump to push for a harder line in Iran nuclear talks, with the Middle East still on edge over the threat of US military attack.

The seventh meeting between the two men since Trump returned to power was held behind closed doors, with Netanyahu slipping in via a side entrance without receiving the traditional honour guard.

Trump and Netanyahu were seen shaking hands in a photograph released by the Israeli premier's office while reporters were not allowed in.

Washington and Tehran resumed nuclear talks last week in Oman. They had been suspended after US strikes on Iranian nuclear sites during Israel's 12-day war with Iran last July.

RelatedTRT World - Netanyahu at White House amid protests urging Trump 'not to be misled' by Israeli PM over Iran
SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
In a first, Chinese satellite captures black hole devouring white dwarf
Sweden sends fighter jets to patrol Greenland for NATO’s Arctic Sentry
Why does February only have 28 days?
Germany's top court dismisses Palestinian challenge to arms exports to Israel
'A day of liberation': Bangladesh counts vote after 'most peaceful' elections
Russia tightens grip on WhatsApp, app vows to defend encryption
Has America’s decade-long military presence in Syria come to an end?
Türkiye slams Israeli measures in occupied West Bank
Nationwide strike by Indian farmers piles pressure on Modi over US trade pact
Türkiye's Erdogan calls for stronger transport integration among Muslim nations
NATO head presses Europe, Canada on defence spending as US priorities shift east
Starmer condemns Ratcliffe's claim UK is 'colonised by immigrants'
German police arrest two in PKK probe, seize guns and drugs
Britain commits major air defence support to Ukraine
Colombia declares emergency as deadly floods displace thousands