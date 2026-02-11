US President Donald Trump has said nothing definitive was decided during his "very good" meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu but that negotiations with Iran toward a deal would continue.



"There was nothing definitive reached other than I insisted that negotiations with Iran continue to see whether or not a Deal can be consummated," Trump posted on Truth Social after meeting Netanyahu at the White House.

"If it can, I let the Prime Minister know that will be a preference. If it cannot, we will just have to see what the outcome will be," said Trump, adding a reminder of last year's US attacks on Iran's nuclear programme.

"Additionally, we discussed the tremendous progress being made in Gaza, and the Region in general."

Netanyahu's office said that during the talks with Trump the Israeli premier had "insisted on the security needs of the state of Israel in relation to the negotiations" on Iran.

The seventh meeting between the two men since Trump returned to power was held behind closed doors, with Netanyahu slipping in via a side entrance without receiving a traditional honour guard.