German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has said Berlin desires to see Ankara in the European Union, noting Türkiye's role in foreign policy.
Merz said on Thursday that he told Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan that he seeks to launch a strategic dialogue on the issue at the European level and that they discussed the Copenhagen criteria.
President Erdogan, however, responded by saying that if Türkiye is assessed by the Copenhagen criteria, Ankara has its own “Ankara criteria”, which guide its engagement with Europe and the world.
“We want to continue these discussions going forward,” said Merz, who visited Türkiye as the chancellor for the first time, said in a news conference with Erdogan in the capital Ankara.
Noting that the world has entered “a new geopolitical phase where major powers will shape global politics”, he added, “As a German and European, we must deepen strategic partnerships, and Türkiye cannot be excluded.”
“Türkiye is a very important actor in all foreign policy and security matters that concern us," he added.
He vowed that Germany would pursue closer cooperation with Türkiye on security policy.
Peace in Gaza
Noting that the Gaza situation was also discussed, Merz said, “The release of hostages and progress on the ceasefire is very positive. For the first time, there is hope for lasting peace.”
Thanking Erdogan for Türkiye’s role in fostering peace in Gaza, he added, “This process would not have been possible without Türkiye, Qatar, Egypt, and the US. Thank you for making it happen.”
Merz underlined that Germany will do its utmost to maintain peace, noting that German officers have been deployed to a civilian-military centre in southern Israel for the first time.
On a question about whether Germany’s unwavering support for Israel is due to its guilt over the Holocaust, Merz said, “The federal government has stood by Israel since its founding. It has become a refuge for millions of Jews, many of whom survived the Holocaust. Germany will always stand with Israel. This does not mean we support every government decision without criticism; previous governments have also voiced concerns.”
Eurofighter Typhoon
Merz expressed satisfaction with Türkiye’s decision to purchase Eurofighter Typhoon aircraft.
“We agree on one point: these aircraft will serve our shared security,” he stated.
“We will launch a renewed strategic dialogue and engage in closer cooperation in the field of security policies, for example, on the purchase of Eurofighter aircraft, which we have mentioned before.
Referring to the Labour Agreement between Türkiye and Germany, marking its 64th anniversary today, Merz expressed his gratitude to those who came to Germany to work, saying that without these people, “Germany would not have been able to achieve its economic development in the same way 60 years ago.”
Responding to a question about increasing xenophobia in Europe, Merz stated that Germany and Europe fight it “regardless of the cause,” adding that Germany is responsible for protecting all people without discrimination based on religion or ethnicity.