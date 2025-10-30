German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has said Berlin desires to see Ankara in the European Union, noting Türkiye's role in foreign policy.

Merz said on Thursday that he told Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan that he seeks to launch a strategic dialogue on the issue at the European level and that they discussed the Copenhagen criteria.

President Erdogan, however, responded by saying that if Türkiye is assessed by the Copenhagen criteria, Ankara has its own “Ankara criteria”, which guide its engagement with Europe and the world.

“We want to continue these discussions going forward,” said Merz, who visited Türkiye as the chancellor for the first time, said in a news conference with Erdogan in the capital Ankara.

Noting that the world has entered “a new geopolitical phase where major powers will shape global politics”, he added, “As a German and European, we must deepen strategic partnerships, and Türkiye cannot be excluded.”

“Türkiye is a very important actor in all foreign policy and security matters that concern us," he added.

He vowed that Germany would pursue closer cooperation with Türkiye on security policy.

Peace in Gaza

Noting that the Gaza situation was also discussed, Merz said, “The release of hostages and progress on the ceasefire is very positive. For the first time, there is hope for lasting peace.”

Thanking Erdogan for Türkiye’s role in fostering peace in Gaza, he added, “This process would not have been possible without Türkiye, Qatar, Egypt, and the US. Thank you for making it happen.”