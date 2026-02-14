Thousands of Palestinians killed by Israel in Gaza have simply vanished into thin air. No remains to identify, no bodies to bury. Nothing remains but blood spattered on the walls and fragments of tissue of those killed.

A major investigation on Wednesday documented at least 2,842 such cases since October 2023, drawing from records kept by Civil Defence teams about people inside a building when it was hit and subsequent body counts.

They look for blood patterns, tissue, anything that might tell them what happened. When the numbers don't match, when they've searched everywhere and come up empty, they mark those victims as "evaporated."

Yasmin Mahani, a Palestinian woman whose child was targeted in an Israeli strike on al Tabin school in August 2024, went back to the building. It had been sheltering families who'd fled their homes. She found scattered flesh. She found blood. She didn't find her son. "Not even a body to bury," she told Al Jazeera.

Experts say this happens when people are exposed to extreme heat, with many cases attributed to thermobaric and incendiary weapons.

Thermobaric weapons are designed to create a powerful explosion by using oxygen from the surrounding air to intensify their blast, according to Dr Arthur van Coller, Professor of International Humanitarian Law at the STADIO Higher Education.

“They function by releasing a fuel in the form of gas, aerosol, or fine powder into the air. This fuel cloud mixes with atmospheric oxygen and is subsequently ignited,” van Coller tells TRT World.

“The ‘blast’ generates intense heat and massive pressure waves that last longer than those of conventional explosives, creating a vacuum effect that can cause severe injuries that are difficult to treat.”

Van Coller, who has special expertise on the legality of the use of thermobaric weapons, adds that such weapons are particularly devastating in buildings and underground structures, where reflected pressure waves multiply their force, making it difficult to confine damage to military targets and increasing the risk to civilians.

These bombs work differently from regular explosives. They release clouds of combustible particles first, then ignite them. The result is a pressure wave and a fireball that can reach 2,500 to 3,000 degrees Celsius.

When used against humans, thermobaric weapons can cause multiple complex and severe injuries due to primary blast effects, including barotrauma to the lungs and other organs, according to van Coller.

“They can also inflict secondary injuries from shrapnel and debris, tertiary injuries such as blunt trauma from being thrown by the blast, and quaternary injuries, including burns from intense heat and the inhalation of toxic fumes,” he adds.

According to reports , Israel has used several weapons that fit this description, including the MK-84 bomb, the BLU-109 bunker buster and the GBU-39 glide bomb. That last one was used in the al Tabin strike, and it's basically designed to keep buildings standing while destroying everything inside through heat and pressure.

Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor flagged similar cases back in 2023 and 2024. The investigators documented victims who appeared to have melted or turned to ash after residential buildings were bombed.

“In confined spaces, the heat and pressure can thus cause severe burns, crush injuries, and disintegration of soft tissues. Bodies may be incinerated, fragmented, or rendered unrecognisable, and in some cases, only small remains or traces are found,” says Van Coller.

“However, ‘vaporisation’ is not an entirely accurate term to describe the effects of thermobaric explosions on the human body, as this term implies that the tissue is converted entirely into gas, leaving no physical remains.”

“The more appropriate term from forensic and medical literature is ‘incineration’, ‘fragmentation’, or ‘obliteration,’” he adds.

Incendiary weapons and white phosphorus

Incendiary weapons are another category that's been documented in Gaza.

“These munitions are designed primarily to set fire to objects or cause burn injuries to people through the action of flame, heat, or both, produced by a chemical reaction,” van Coller says.

“Common examples include napalm, thermite, and white phosphorus. These weapons contain chemicals that ignite and burn at extremely high temperatures for a prolonged period when deployed, thereby possibly causing secondary fires that spread to surrounding areas.”