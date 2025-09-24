At least 14 people have been killed, 18 injured and more than 150 are missing after Typhoon Ragasa triggered floods in Taiwan.

At least 152 people are missing in Hualien and elsewhere in Taiwan, according to the National Fire Agency.

The heavy rainfall on Tuesday caused the Matai’an Creek Barrier Lake to overflow, sending torrents of water into Guangfu Township in Hualien County, inundating streets nearly one story high, and carrying away vehicles, according to the Central News Agency. Sections of the Matai’an River Bridge were also washed away.

Authorities also evacuated more than 3,000 people to a safe location from Guangfu, Fenglin and Wanrong townships.

Emergency officials warned the number of casualties could rise as assessments continue and missing residents have not been accounted for.

In the Philippines, authorities confirmed two more deaths and six people missing from Super Typhoon Ragasa, raising the deaths in the northern Philippines to three.

Related TRT World - Mass evacuations in northern Philippines and Taiwan as super typhoon Ragasa nears

China relocates over 1 million people