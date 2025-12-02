The Israeli army has killed five Palestinians, including a journalist and a child, and wounded dozens more across Gaza, in the latest violations of the US-sponsored ceasefire agreement.

Medical sources said two bodies, including that of a child, were transferred to the Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital in Gaza City after Israeli artillery shelled the Al-Tuffah neighbourhood, wounding 15 others.

A third Palestinian was killed by Israeli fire in the Zeitoun area in eastern Gaza City.

Later in the day, photojournalist Mahmoud Wadi was killed in an Israeli strike in central Khan Younis.

Medical staff said he was hit by an Israeli drone in an area not designated as under Israeli control under the ceasefire deal.

Wadi’s father, Issam, said the strike was "an earthquake that struck the tent," adding: "Mahmoud was photographing in a safe area… but the Israelis respect no pledges or promises."

Related TRT World - Israel intensifies strikes on Gaza despite truce, targeting Rafah area

Seventeen more people, including women, were wounded when Israeli artillery struck Al-Daraj School in central Gaza City, where displaced families had sought shelter.