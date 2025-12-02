The Israeli army has killed five Palestinians, including a journalist and a child, and wounded dozens more across Gaza, in the latest violations of the US-sponsored ceasefire agreement.
Medical sources said two bodies, including that of a child, were transferred to the Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital in Gaza City after Israeli artillery shelled the Al-Tuffah neighbourhood, wounding 15 others.
A third Palestinian was killed by Israeli fire in the Zeitoun area in eastern Gaza City.
Later in the day, photojournalist Mahmoud Wadi was killed in an Israeli strike in central Khan Younis.
Medical staff said he was hit by an Israeli drone in an area not designated as under Israeli control under the ceasefire deal.
Wadi’s father, Issam, said the strike was "an earthquake that struck the tent," adding: "Mahmoud was photographing in a safe area… but the Israelis respect no pledges or promises."
Seventeen more people, including women, were wounded when Israeli artillery struck Al-Daraj School in central Gaza City, where displaced families had sought shelter.
The Gaza Civil Defense said five additional civilians were wounded in Al-Tuffah and that rescue teams, working with UN OCHA, evacuated dozens who had been besieged overnight under heavy fire from tanks and drones.
Witnesses said Israeli forces also carried out demolitions of buildings and facilities in Beit Lahia in northern Gaza, in areas still under military control.
Gaza City, Khan Younis and Rafah have remained the primary targets of Israeli attacks, with the army striking eastern districts that fall within the Israeli-designated yellow zone.
Gaza’s Health Ministry said Israel killed at least 356 Palestinians and wounded more than 900 since the ceasefire took effect on 10 October.
Since October 2023, Israel has killed more than 70,000 Palestinians — mostly women and children — and wounded over 171,000.
The Gaza Government Media Office said Wadi’s death brought the number of journalists killed in Gaza since October 2023 to 257, accusing Israel of "systematic attacks and assassination of Palestinian journalists."
It held Israel and its Western allies "fully responsible" and urged international media bodies to condemn the killings.