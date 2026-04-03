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Deadly earthquake jolts Afghanistan, tremors felt in Pakistan
The quake occurred at a depth of 181 kilometres at 1612 GMT, according to the German Research Centre for Geosciences.
Deadly earthquake jolts Afghanistan, tremors felt in Pakistan
File photo:People stand amidst the debris of damaged houses following last year's earthquake in Marmul district. / Reuters
April 3, 2026

At least six people have been killed in a house collapse in central Afghanistan when a powerful 5.8-magnitude earthquake struck the Hindu Kush region, shaking different parts of Afghanistan and neighbouring Pakistan.

The six were killed on Friday when a house collapsed in the Bagrami district, in central Kabul Province, according to a statement from the Afghanistan information ministry.

One person also remains missing.

The quake occurred at a depth of 181 kilometres at 1612 GMT, according to the German Research Centre for Geosciences.

The quake was initially measured at 5.9 magnitude and later downgraded to 5.8.

The tremor was felt in the Afghan capital of Kabul, according to a local, Obaidullah Baheer, who wrote on X.

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The quake was also felt in the Pakistani capital of Islamabad, the northwestern province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and the northern Gilgit-Baltistan region.

Tremors were also felt in India-administered Kashmir.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department initially measured the quake at a magnitude of 6.1.

Last year in August, eastern Afghanistan was hit by a devastating earthquake that killed more than 2,200 people and injured around 4,000 others.

In November, a powerful 6.3 magnitude earthquake left at least 20 dead and almost 1,000 injured.

RelatedTRT World - Hundreds of children bear brunt of Afghan earthquake as parents die
SOURCE:AA
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