At least six people have been killed in a house collapse in central Afghanistan when a powerful 5.8-magnitude earthquake struck the Hindu Kush region, shaking different parts of Afghanistan and neighbouring Pakistan.

The six were killed on Friday when a house collapsed in the Bagrami district, in central Kabul Province, according to a statement from the Afghanistan information ministry.

One person also remains missing.

The quake occurred at a depth of 181 kilometres at 1612 GMT, according to the German Research Centre for Geosciences.

The quake was initially measured at 5.9 magnitude and later downgraded to 5.8.

The tremor was felt in the Afghan capital of Kabul, according to a local, Obaidullah Baheer, who wrote on X.