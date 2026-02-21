Huckabee, named US ambassador to Israel in April 2025, is an evangelical Christian who has previously spoken of expansionist claims based on what he described as a “divine right” for Israel in the West Bank.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told news channel i24 last August that he feels “very attached” to the vision of a Greater Israel. He said he considers himself “on a historic and spiritual mission," including “generations of Jews that dreamt of coming here and generations of Jews who will come after us.”

Greater Israel is a term used in Israeli politics to refer to the expansion of Israel’s territory to include the West Bank, Gaza, and Syria’s Golan Heights, with some interpretations also including Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula and parts of Jordan.

Arab countries

Arab countries also separately strongly condemned the statement as “absurd and provocative", unacceptable, and contrary to international law.



Jordan

In a statement, Jordan’s Foreign Ministry called the remarks “absurd and provocative", saying they “constitute a violation of diplomatic norms, an infringement on the sovereignty of states in the region, and a blatant breach of international law and the UN Charter.”



The ministry added that the comments “contradict the publicly declared position of US President Donald Trump rejecting annexation of the occupied West Bank.”



The ministry called for “the concerted efforts of all parties to consolidate stability in Gaza and to implement the US president’s plan and UN Security Council Resolution 2803, instead of issuing absurd, escalatory, irresponsible statements that carry no legal value or effect.”



Egypt

Egypt’s Foreign Ministry condemned the statements, describing them as a “flagrant departure” from the principles of international law and the UN Charter.



Cairo expressed surprise at the remarks, saying they contradict the vision put forward by US President Trump and the related 20-point framework aimed at ending the genocidal war in Gaza, as well as the outcomes of a Board of Peace conference held in Washington on Feb. 19.



Egypt reiterated that Israel has no sovereignty over occupied Palestinian land or any other Arab territories, stressing its categorical rejection of any attempts to annex the West Bank, separate it from Gaza, or expand settlement activity in the occupied Palestinian territory.



Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Ministry also condemned “in the strongest terms” and fully rejected Huckabee’s “reckless remarks,” which violate international law, the UN Charter, and diplomatic norms, calling them a dangerous precedent when issued by a US official and dismissive of the region’s long-standing relations with the US.



A ministry statement warned that such extremist comments “threaten international peace and security” by antagonising countries and peoples in the region and undermining the foundations of the international order.



Saudi Arabia called on the US State Department to clarify its position on a rejected proposal and reiterated its firm stance in rejecting any infringement on states’ sovereignty, borders, and territorial integrity.



The statement stressed that the only path to a just and comprehensive peace lies in ending the occupation based on a two-state solution and establishing an independent Palestinian state on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital.



Kuwait

Kuwait’s Foreign Ministry also rejected the US ambassador’s remarks, saying in a statement that they represent a clear violation of international law and relevant international legitimacy resolutions, including Resolution 2803, and undermine states’ sovereignty and territorial integrity.



It said the comments directly contradict President Trump’s stated vision and the related 20-point peace framework, warning that legitimising control over others’ territory would inflame tensions and weaken efforts to restore stability.



Kuwait reaffirmed that Israel holds no sovereignty over the occupied Palestinian territory or any other Arab land and rejected attempts to annex the West Bank, separate it from Gaza, or continue settlement expansion.



It reiterated its support for the Palestinian people’s inalienable right to self-determination and the establishment of an independent state on the June 4, 1967, borders with East Jerusalem as its capital, in line with international resolutions and the Arab Peace Initiative.



Iraq

Iraq’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement that the remarks constitute a serious overreach that contradicts the principles of international law and the UN Charter and infringes on the sovereignty, independence, and territorial unity of states.



Baghdad stressed its firm position in support of state sovereignty and its rejection of any policies based on domination or the imposition of a fait accompli, calling for respect for international law to strengthen regional security and peace.



Oman

Oman’s Foreign Ministry also condemned the remarks, describing them as an illegitimate acceptance of imposing control over Arab lands, including the occupied Palestinian territory.



Muscat said the comments were contrary to international law and the UN Charter, warning that the rhetoric undermines prospects for peace and threatens regional security and stability.



The ministry reiterated Oman’s firm support for the Palestinian people’s right to self-determination and the establishment of an independent state on the June 4, 1967, borders with East Jerusalem as its capital, and for ending the occupation of all Arab territories.

