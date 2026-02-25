WORLD
2 min read
Several Egyptians missing after migrant boat capsizes off Greece
Cairo says 21 Egyptians were on board the boat when it capsized, three of whom have been found dead, while the rest remain missing.
Several Egyptians missing after migrant boat capsizes off Greece
18 Egyptians missing after deadly boat capsize near Greece. / AFP
5 hours ago

Egypt has said that 18 of its citizens were still missing after a migrant boat capsized, killing four people, off the Greek island of Crete last week.

The wooden boat was carrying 50 people, including four minors, when Greece's coast guard was alerted late Friday.

According to the Greek public broadcaster ERT, an accident occurred when the commercial vessel approached the migrants' boat.

As the passengers tried to climb up ladders into the rescue vessel, a sudden movement caused the wooden boat to capsize.

Egypt's foreign ministry said on Wednesday that 21 Egyptians were on board the boat when it capsized, three of whom have been found dead, while the rest remain missing.

The body of a 28-year-old Sudanese woman was also discovered, according to the Greek coast guard.

Twenty migrants were rescued by the commercial vessel, according to the Greek authorities, leaving several people still unaccounted for.

RECOMMENDED

Greek authorities arrested two Sudanese men suspected of being people smugglers who are set to appear before judges on Wednesday, according to local media Creta24.

The migrant boat is believed to have departed from Libya.

Migrants regularly attempt the perilous crossing from Libya to Crete, a gateway to the European Union.

More than 17,000 Egyptians reached Europe via the Mediterranean last year, making them the top African and second-largest global group of irregular migrants to Europe.

They are often extorted and held hostage until their families back home send the smugglers more money.

Egypt's foreign ministry warned citizens to "exercise extreme caution to avoid being misled by illegal immigration gangs" and said it was coordinating the repatriation of the deceased.

RelatedTRT World - Boat capsizes near Greek island, killing five and leaving dozens missing
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Israeli forces raid refugee camp, detain Palestinian in occupied West Bank
Head of Ukraine's negotiating team to meet US envoys on February 26: Zelenskyy
Israeli fire kills Palestinian, wounds others in Gaza despite ongoing ceasefire
Junta air strikes kill at least 26 civilians in Myanmar’s Arakan, Sagaing regions
China urges US to honour nuclear test moratorium
American convicted of murder in Bali deported by Indonesia after 11 years in prison
Mexico sends two more humanitarian ships to Cuba with over 1,000 tonnes of supplies
South Korean, US forces to hold spring joint military drill next month
CPJ: Israel committed two-thirds of the record 129 journalist killings in 2025
Gunman fires at Utah Muslim leader outside home during holy month of Ramadan
Red alert in Indonesia's Bali as torrential rains trigger floods and landslides
Japanese journalist arrested in Iran: Reports
US ponders requiring banks to collect citizenship data: report
Hundreds of bodies were uncovered in search for Gaza hostages: Trump
US general expresses regret after South Korea protests air exercise