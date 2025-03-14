The relentless rise of gold has taken prices of the precious metal above the psychologically key $3,000 per ounce mark for the first time, as geopolitical and economic uncertainty sent investors rushing into the safe-haven asset.

Spot gold hit a record $3,004.86 per ounce on Friday, marking its thirteenth all-time high in 2025. Prices have already climbed 14 percent this year, after surging 27 percent in 2024.

"With continued central bank buying, there are multiple factors driving demand. In a backdrop of geopolitical uncertainty and ongoing tariff changes, appetite for gold remains strong," said Standard Chartered analyst Suki Cooper.

Since the start of US President Donald Trump's administration, protectionist policies have jolted global markets, with his tariffs triggering swift retaliation from China and Canada.

"With equity markets selling off and unpredictable political risks, we are starting to see a return of Western investors to gold, which could propel it to much higher levels," said John Ciampaglia, CEO of Sprott Asset Management.

"We consider gold as an 'insurance policy' and source of liquidity in difficult market environments."

Tariffs fuel inflation fears and trade tensions, driving investors to gold as a safe-haven hedge. Meanwhile, gold stocks in COMEX-approved warehouses hit a record 40.56 million ounces, as traders rushed to cover positions amid tariff uncertainty. But inflows have slowed in recent weeks.

Federal Reserve

Traders are doubling down on US Federal Reserve rate cuts, now expecting three quarter-point reductions this year, up from two just days ago.

Fed has slashed rates by 100 basis points since September, pausing in January, but markets now anticipate cuts to resume in June.



That is keeping the dollar under pressure, a stark shift from when Trump's protectionist policies strengthened the currency.

"The inflation data is helping to give the market confidence that the easing cycle will continue, given concerns around inflation and growth," said Standard Chartered analyst Suki Cooper.

ETF demand