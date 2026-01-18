WORLD
Syrian army seizes control of strategic al-Tabqah district in Raqqa after expelling YPG terror group
A statement by the Syrian defence ministry says 181 members of the YPG terror group have surrendered to security forces.
(FILE) Clashes continue between government forces and the YPG terror group in regions where the occupation persists.​​​​​​​ / Reuters
January 18, 2026

The Syrian army has established full control of the strategic al-Tabqah district in Raqqa province after expelling the YPG terror group, state media reported.

The Syrian army's Operations Department said on Sunday that the government forces secured the district and cleared it of YPG terrorists, according to the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA).

The Media and Information Department of the Syrian defence ministry said 483 members of the terror group contacted authorities to defect.

A statement indicated that 181 have surrendered to security forces.

Besides, the Operations Command told SANA that army forces have taken control of the Euphrates Dam.

The Syrian government announced that the YPG terror group carried out executions of detainees and prisoners in al-Tabqah, shortly before withdrawing from the city following the army's advance early on Sunday morning.

In a statement carried by SANA, the government said: "The Syrian government strongly condemns the actions of the SDF (YPG) and groups affiliated with the terrorist PKK in executing detainees and prisoners in the city of al-Tabqah in the countryside of Raqqa province, following their withdrawal from the city."

"The execution of prisoners and detainees, particularly civilians among them, constitutes a fully fledged crime under the Geneva Conventions and represents a blatant violation of international humanitarian law."

"This criminal behaviour reflects the militia-like nature of the SDF (YPG) and its methods of taking civilians and prisoners as hostages," the statement added.

The Syrian government held the YPG terror group fully responsible and pledged fair legal accountability to the victims' families.

Although the YPG terror group previously claimed it would withdraw from occupied territories west of the Euphrates River to the eastern bank, the group maintains its occupation in several areas along the river.

Clashes are said to have continued between government forces and the terror group in regions where the occupation persists.​​​​​​​

SOURCE:AA
