The Syrian army has established full control of the strategic al-Tabqah district in Raqqa province after expelling the YPG terror group, state media reported.

The Syrian army's Operations Department said on Sunday that the government forces secured the district and cleared it of YPG terrorists, according to the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA).

The Media and Information Department of the Syrian defence ministry said 483 members of the terror group contacted authorities to defect.

A statement indicated that 181 have surrendered to security forces.

Besides, the Operations Command told SANA that army forces have taken control of the Euphrates Dam.

The Syrian government announced that the YPG terror group carried out executions of detainees and prisoners in al-Tabqah, shortly before withdrawing from the city following the army's advance early on Sunday morning.