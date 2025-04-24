The Palestinian Central Council has approved the creation of the position of vice president of the State of Palestine.

The council overwhelmingly voted on Thursday in favour of establishing the position of vice president of the Executive Committee of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PL O) and the president of the State of Palestine, the official Palestinian news agency Wafa reported.

The decision provides for the vice president to be appointed "from among the members of the Executive Committee, nominated by the committee's president (Mahmoud Abbas) and approved by its members. The president has the authority to assign duties to the vice president, dismiss them from the position, or accept their resignation," according to the agency.

Wafa said that 170 members voted in favour of the decision, while one member voted against it and another abstained. Voting took place both in person and via Zoom.

President Abbas had previously announced during a speech at an emergency Arab summit on Palestine held in Cairo last month that the Palestinian leadership was moving toward "restructuring the state's leadership frameworks."

The Central Council meetings continued for the second and final day at the Palestinian presidential headquarters in the city of Ramallah in the occupied West Bank.

The Central Council is a permanent body stemming from the Palestinian National Council of the PLO and is delegated with some of its powers.

Palestinian factions' boycott

These meetings were boycotted by key Palestinian factions.