Pentagon watchdog to probe Hegseth over Signal chat row: memo
The Pentagon's acting inspector general says he will review Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth's use of the Signal messaging app to convey plans for a military strike against Houthis in Yemen.
Pete Hegseth's use of the app came to light when a journalist was added to a Signal text chain. / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
April 3, 2025

The Pentagon inspector general's office will investigate Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth's use of commercial messaging app Signal to discuss air strikes on Yemen, a memo released on Thursday said.

President Donald Trump's administration is facing a scandal over the accidental leak of a group chat by senior security officials on the strikes, which targeted Yemen's Houthis in a bid to curb their attacks on commercial shipping and military vessels in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden.

The probe will evaluate "the extent to which the Secretary of Defense and other DoD personnel complied with DoD policies and procedures for the use of a commercial messaging application for official business", said the memo from the acting inspector general, Steven Stebbins.

"Additionally, we will review compliance with classification and records retention requirements," according to the memo, which said the investigation is in response to a request from the top two members of the Senate Armed Services Committee, a Republican and a Democrat.

The Atlantic magazine revealed last week that its editor — a well-known US journalist — was inadvertently included in the Signal chat in which officials including Trump's National Security Advisor Mike Waltz and Hegseth discussed details of air strike timings and intelligence.

SOURCE:AFP
