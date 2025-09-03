The Palestinian resistance group Hamas has said it has agreed to the formation of an independent national administration of technocrats to run Gaza, while awaiting Israel’s response to a proposal put forward by mediators last month.

"Hamas is still awaiting Israel’s response to the proposal put forward by mediators on August 18, which was accepted by the group," Hamas said in a statement.

The group reiterated its readiness for a comprehensive deal that would see the release of all Israeli captives in exchange for an agreed number of Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails.

The plan also includes ending the genocide in Gaza, a complete withdrawal of Israeli forces, reopening crossings to allow vital aid, and beginning reconstruction.

Hamas said its acceptance of a technocrat administration was an effort to answer what Israeli officials have called the "day after" question about governance in Gaza, which they have cited as justification for prolonging the carnage.

The statement comes as Israeli media reported that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who faces an arrest warrant from the International Criminal Court, has shifted away from seeking a partial agreement and is now demanding a comprehensive deal.