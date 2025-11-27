Floods and landslides triggered by heavy rain have killed at least 40 people and injured 10 across Sri Lanka this week, with 21 others missing, authorities said.

Most of the deaths occurred in the central tea-growing district of Badulla, where 21 people were buried alive when mountain slopes crashed onto their homes overnight, the Disaster Management Centre (DMC) said in a statement on Thursday.

Another four were killed similarly in the adjoining Nuwara Eliya district. The remaining fatalities were reported elsewhere.

The DMC said river levels were rising across Sri Lanka and warned residents in low-lying areas to move to higher ground.

Sri Lanka is currently experiencing the northeast monsoon season, but rain has intensified due to a depression east of the island, it added.

The government suspended final year school examinations nationwide for two days because of the weather.