WORLD
1 min read
China, Japan and South Korea to hold health meeting despite rising Taiwan tensions
China previously postponed a culture ministers’ meeting after Japan’s Taiwan remarks, yet health talks move forward in Seoul.
China, Japan and South Korea to hold health meeting despite rising Taiwan tensions
Delegations of South Korea, China and Japan attended the 10th trilateral foreign ministers' meeting in Busan, South Korea, Sunday, Nov. 26 2023. / Reuters
December 12, 2025

China, Japan and South Korea will convene a trilateral health meeting in Seoul this weekend, despite heightened tensions between Beijing and Tokyo, Kyodo News reported on Friday.

Japan’s Health Ministry said Health, Labour and Welfare Minister Kenichiro Ueno will take part in Sunday’s talks, with a Chinese health ministry official also expected to attend.

Before departing for Seoul, Ueno stressed the importance of continued cooperation among the three neighbours.

The annual health dialogue has been held almost every year since 2007.

RECOMMENDED

The meeting comes after China postponed a separate trilateral gathering of culture ministers last month, following remarks by Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi on November 7, suggesting a Chinese attack on Taiwan could constitute a “survival-threatening situation,” allowing Japan to exercise collective self-defence.

Beijing condemned the comments, warned its citizens against travelling to Japan, and halted seafood imports.

The self -ruled Taiwan, which China claims as its own, sits close to Japan’s Yonaguni Island.

RelatedTRT World - China will not allow Japanese 'militarism to stage a comeback': Chinese FM
SOURCE:AA
Explore
US designates Muslim Brotherhood chapters in Egypt, Lebanon, Jordan as 'terrorists'
Israeli lawmakers push bill to allow execution of Palestinian prisoners by hanging
Greenland PM: We choose Denmark over US
Sudan recovers hundreds of artefacts looted during war, 'gold room' still missing
Trump offers no clarity on cryptic 'help is on its way' post on Iran protests
Uganda orders internet blackout ahead of presidential election
Suspected terrorists kill four peace committee members in Pakistan
Icy rain brings transport disruption across central Europe
South Korea prosecutor seeks death penalty for ousted president Yoon over martial law
Bangladesh remains firm on not playing T20 World Cup in India
Bangladesh summons Myanmar envoy after cross-border gunfire wounds child
Syria designates west of Euphrates a military zone as YPG attacks intensify
UN seeks $2.3B for Ukraine aid as war approaches fifth year
Controversial Druze leader al Hijri incites against Syria, calls followers 'part of Israel'
UN calls for independent probe into woman's killing by US immigration officer