South Korea reported a new case of “highly pathogenic” avian influenza at a duck farm in the eastern province of North Gyeongsang, taking the number of reported cases this season to 43, officials said.

The latest infection was confirmed at a duck farm in Seongju, nearly 215 kilometers (133.5 miles) southeast of Seoul, according to the country's Central Disaster Management Headquarters on Wednesday.

Authorities have restricted access to the affected farm, begun culling poultry, and launched investigations into the outbreaks, Seoul-based Yonhap News reported.

A temporary suspension of operations at related facilities and farming vehicles has also been introduced in the regions.