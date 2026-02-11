WORLD
Seoul reports new 'highly pathogenic' bird flu case in duck farm, season tally rises to 43
The latest H5N1 outbreak was detected in North Gyeongsang province as authorities imposed restrictions, culled poultry and tightened disease-control measures.
H5N1 influenza, commonly known as bird flu, primarily spreads among infected poultry. / AP
February 11, 2026

South Korea reported a new case of “highly pathogenic” avian influenza at a duck farm in the eastern province of North Gyeongsang, taking the number of reported cases this season to 43, officials said.

The latest infection was confirmed at a duck farm in Seongju, nearly 215 kilometers (133.5 miles) southeast of Seoul, according to the country's Central Disaster Management Headquarters on Wednesday.

Authorities have restricted access to the affected farm, begun culling poultry, and launched investigations into the outbreaks, Seoul-based Yonhap News reported.

A temporary suspension of operations at related facilities and farming vehicles has also been introduced in the regions.

The government plans to carry out thorough inspections and implement disease-control measures at layer chicken and duck farms by February 20.

H5N1 influenza, commonly known as bird flu, primarily spreads among infected poultry, but it can occasionally be transmitted to humans. Symptoms may include fever, cough, nasal discharge, and severe respiratory complications.

