Abdel Ghani al-Kikli, one of Tripoli’s most powerful militia commanders, was killed on May 12 during a shootout at the headquarters of the 444th Brigade, a force affiliated with the Ministry of Defense.



His death sparked a second wave of clashes the following day between the 444 Brigade and the Special Deterrence Force (Radaa), a rival militia that controls parts of eastern Tripoli, including Mitiga Airport and several key state institutions.

While no official death toll has been released, the Libyan Red Crescent reported recovering at least one body from a main road in the capital.

Who is Abdel Ghani al-Kikli?

Kikli, also known as “Gnewa,” rose to power by forming a brigade in Tripoli’s Abu Salim district, which later became the foundation of the Stability Support Apparatus (SSA), officially established in 2021 by a Presidential Council decree.

“After taking up his position, Gnewa established close contact with Prime Minister Dbeibah,” says Taha Yasin Akar, a political and security analyst specialising in the Middle East.

“As a result, he managed to place his loyalists — directly or indirectly — in many key government positions within the Tripoli-based administration,” he tells TRT World.

But that relationship soured . In recent months, Kikli’s bid to consolidate control over key government posts led him to fall out not just with Dbeibah, but with rival militias.

His death, Akar argues, could trigger “significant changes” in the security model built around armed groups in Tripoli.

How did it come to this?

Libya remains divided between a UN-recognised Government of National Unity (GNU) in Tripoli, led by Prime Minister Abdulhamid Dbeibah, and a rival administration in the east backed by General Khalifa Haftar and aligned with the House of Representatives in Benghazi.

The split dates back to the 2011 NATO-backed revolt that toppled and killed longtime leader Muammar Gaddafi, which saw the country plunging into institutional chaos with no unified state.