Gold rose to a record $4,525.96 an ounce on Wednesday, rising around 1 percent amid concerns over rising US-Venezuela tensions and expectations of more US rate cuts.

After hitting the all-time high level, the price of gold was at around $4,495.9 per ounce as of 0550GMT, gaining around 72 percent on an annual basis.

Silver prices also rose more than 1 percent to $72.7, which is a historically high level. The rate increased by around 144 percent during the last 12 months.

The demand for safe havens increased due to worries about the slowing pace of global economic growth, as well as bets on additional US interest rate reductions in 2026, especially after the stronger-than-expected US economic growth in the third quarter of this year.

The US gross domestic product (GDP) grew at an annualised rate of 4.3 percent in the third quarter, exceeding market expectations and marking the highest growth in two years.