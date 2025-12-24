BIZTECH
2 min read
Gold rises above $4,500 for first time amid global tensions
Gold and silver see historically high levels amid geopolitical and economic uncertainties, and increased Fed rate cut expectations.
Gold rises above $4,500 for first time amid global tensions
The demand for safe havens increased due to worries about the slowing pace of global economic growth [FILE]. / AP
December 24, 2025

Gold rose to a record $4,525.96 an ounce on Wednesday, rising around 1 percent amid concerns over rising US-Venezuela tensions and expectations of more US rate cuts.

After hitting the all-time high level, the price of gold was at around $4,495.9 per ounce as of 0550GMT, gaining around 72 percent on an annual basis.

Silver prices also rose more than 1 percent to $72.7, which is a historically high level. The rate increased by around 144 percent during the last 12 months.

The demand for safe havens increased due to worries about the slowing pace of global economic growth, as well as bets on additional US interest rate reductions in 2026, especially after the stronger-than-expected US economic growth in the third quarter of this year.

The US gross domestic product (GDP) grew at an annualised rate of 4.3 percent in the third quarter, exceeding market expectations and marking the highest growth in two years.

RECOMMENDED

Tensions between Washington and Caracas have been rising as the US stepped up surveillance and enforcement actions against oil shipments linked to Venezuela, raising fresh concerns over potential disruptions to global crude flows, and adding to the geopolitical unpredictability of the world.

US President Donald Trump alleges that the nation uses oil revenue to finance “illegal” immigration and “drug shipments” to the US.

Another significant reason for the rally is the buying of gold by central banks to boost reserves.

RelatedTRT World - Gold surges to a new record high amid geopolitical tensions

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Turkish President Erdogan names new deputy governors for Central Bank
Musk merges xAI into SpaceX to pursue space-based data centres
Trump claims Cuba talks underway as Havana denies 'dialogue'
France investigates Franco-Israelis for complicity in Gaza genocide
Every Minneapolis federal agent getting body camera 'effective immediately'
Trump backs House push to pass funding deal to avert another shutdown
UN backs Rafah crossing reopening, stresses safe passage for civilians
Turkish President Erdogan to visit Saudi Arabia, Egypt this week
Belgium investigates babies potentially sickened by contaminated Nestle formula
US military and economic 'pressure' on ally Cuba 'unacceptable': Russia's FM
US cutting tariffs on India to 18% after Modi agrees to stop buying Russian oil, says Trump
Up to 1,000 migrants feared missing after Cyclone Harry ravages Mediterranean: NGO
Latest Epstein files ensnare global figures, prompt resignations
A who's who of powerful people named in the Epstein file dump
Türkiye welcomes steps that support peace, stability in Syria: Erdogan