US President Donald Trump has said that his special envoy, Steve Witkoff, will meet with Russian officials on Wednesday, as the White House considers further sanctions over Moscow’s war in Ukraine.
"We have a meeting with Russia tomorrow. We're going to see what happens," Trump told reporters on Tuesday.
He declined to confirm whether the US plans to impose 100 percent tariffs on countries that continue to purchase Russian energy, including China.
"I never said a percentage, but we'll be doing quite a bit of that. We'll see what happens over the next fairly short period of time," he said.
Trump added that the US would "make that determination" on new sanctions after Wednesday’s talks.
The comments come ahead of an August 8 deadline set by the president for Russia to reach a ceasefire deal with Ukraine or face increased US pressure.
Earlier Tuesday, State Department spokeswoman Tammy Bruce confirmed Witkoff’s trip.
"So we can confirm that from this podium. What that will entail, I have no details for you," Bruce said.
She added that while Trump is "not happy" with Russian President Vladimir Putin or Moscow’s conduct, he "remains committed to diplomatic solutions" to end the war.
The White House has ramped up warnings against nations continuing to import Russian energy, calling such purchases a lifeline for the Kremlin’s war machine.