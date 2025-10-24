WAR ON GAZA
2 min read
Israeli extremists block Gaza-bound aid trucks at Kissufim crossing
Members of the far-right group Tsav 9 gathered to prevent aid from entering Gaza, according to Israeli media.
Israeli extremists block Gaza-bound aid trucks at Kissufim crossing
Extremist Israeli group obstruct aid flow into Gaza. / AA Archive
October 24, 2025

An Israeli extremist group obstructed humanitarian aid trucks heading to Gaza at the al-Karara crossing, known in Israel as Kissufim, Israeli Channel 14 reported on Friday.

The crossing, one of eight linking Gaza with Israel, is located east of the enclave between Khan Younis and Deir al-Balah.

Hundreds of activists from the far-right Tsav 9 movement gathered at Kissufim to block the trucks, according to the report.

Formed during the recent Israeli offensive, Tsav 9 has recently blocked roads leading to crossings, staged protests nearby, and, in some cases, looted or damaged aid shipments.

The previous US administration imposed sanctions on Tsav 9 last year over such activities, though the current administration lifted them earlier this year.

In a statement cited by Channel 14, the group claimed that “trucks reaching Hamas must be stopped,” and accused the Palestinian group of “violating the ceasefire,” referring to the Gaza truce brokered under President Donald Trump’s plan, which took effect on Oct. 10.

RECOMMENDED

The first phase of Trump’s 20-point Gaza ceasefire deal was reached on October 10.

Phase one includes the release of Israeli hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners. The plan also envisages the rebuilding of Gaza and the establishment of a new governing mechanism without Hamas.

Since October 2023, the Israeli genocidal war has killed nearly 68,300 people and injured more than 170,300, according to the Gaza health authorities.

RelatedTRT World - Gaza hunger persists despite truce as WHO warns of ongoing human suffering

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Türkiye expects YPG to comply with March 10 deal in Syria: FM Fidan
Syria moves to drive YPG terrorists out of Aleppo after missed withdrawal deadline
EU countries override France to greenlight Mercosur trade deal
US boards 5th tanker as Venezuelan oil sanctions intensify
Senior Daesh leader arrested in Syria, local media says
Israel violates ceasefire again with fresh strikes on southern Lebanon
Trump praises Venezuela's release of political prisoners as 'smart gesture'
Turkish and Syrian foreign ministers discuss the situation in Aleppo
Türkiye closely monitors Syria clashes as part of its national security priorities
UK prioritises Türkiye as free trade deal expansion talks move at record pace
Yemen's STC delegation in Riyadh announces disputed 'dissolution'
World’s largest space gathering lands in Türkiye this October
Trump posts video, claiming protesters now control Iran’s Mashhad
Zelenskyy says Russian strike damaged Qatar Embassy in Kiev
Syrian president meets EU leaders in Damascus amid Aleppo clashes