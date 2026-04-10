US
1 min read
Tide turning? Americans’ views of Israel, Netanyahu grow negative
Negative views of Israel and its Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu are rising among Americans, according to an April 7 survey by the Pew Research Center.
Tide turning? Americans’ views of Israel, Netanyahu grow negative
Producer: Hatice Cagla Gunaydin, Graphic Artist: Busra Ozturk / TRT World
16 hours ago

Favourable views of Israel and confidence in Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu are declining among Americans, according to an April 7 survey by the Pew Research Center.

Favourable views of Israel stand at 37% in 2026, down from 45% in 2025 and 55% in 2022. Meanwhile, nearly two-thirds now view Israel unfavourably, up from about half last year.

RECOMMENDED

Confidence in Netanyahu stands at around 27%, with 59% saying they have little or no confidence in him “to do the right thing regarding world affairs.”

Negative perceptions on Israel, along with low confidence in Netanyahu, were especially pronounced among Americans under the age of 50 across both political parties.

Explore
US-Iran talks should secure lasting peace, Erdogan tells Pezeshkian
Türkiye slams Israel's 'secret' approval of new illegal settlements in occupied West Bank
Iranians mourn slain supreme leader weeks after killing
Israel's Netanyahu orders Lebanon talks as Beirut demands ceasefire first
Greenland PM rebuffs Trump remarks as NATO tensions rise
Three TRT co-productions compete for Palme d’Or at Cannes
Türkiye's Fidan calls for extension of US-Iran truce, warns against Israeli sabotage
Hormuz traffic thin despite truce as Iran issues safety warning
Israeli attacks on Lebanon render US negotiations 'meaningless': Iran
'Brutal and horrific': Israeli gunfire kills Palestinian girl inside Gaza classroom
Macron, Sharif slam Israeli attacks on Lebanon as UK, France laud Pakistan for Iran truce
Russia hands back remains of 1,000 Ukrainian troops
Saudi, Iranian top diplomats hold first call since US-Israeli war on Tehran, Gulf strikes
Iran rejects any limits on enrichment programme: nuclear chief
No explosives found in crashed C-130 near Georgia-Azerbaijan border: Türkiye