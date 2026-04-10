16 hours ago
Favourable views of Israel and confidence in Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu are declining among Americans, according to an April 7 survey by the Pew Research Center.
Favourable views of Israel stand at 37% in 2026, down from 45% in 2025 and 55% in 2022. Meanwhile, nearly two-thirds now view Israel unfavourably, up from about half last year.
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Confidence in Netanyahu stands at around 27%, with 59% saying they have little or no confidence in him “to do the right thing regarding world affairs.”
Negative perceptions on Israel, along with low confidence in Netanyahu, were especially pronounced among Americans under the age of 50 across both political parties.