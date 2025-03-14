Cuba suffered a general blackout on Friday caused by a crash of its national electricity grid, officials said, the fourth major power outage on the cash-strapped island in five months.

"At around 8:15 pm tonight, a breakdown... caused the significant loss of power in western Cuba and with it the fall of the national electricity system," the Ministry of Energy and Mines said.

Writing on the social network X, Prime Minister Manuel Marrero Cruz said the government was "working tirelessly" to restore power.

In by now familiar scenes, the streets of Havana were plunged into darkness.

Only a few hotels and private businesses with generators still had lights on, as did essential services such as hospitals.

Angelica Caridad Martinez, a resident of the central city of Camaguey, said she was about to sit down for dinner when the power failed.

"I'm not even hungry anymore," the 50-year-old told said. "This situation is unsustainable, no one can live like this."

Andres Lopez, a 67-year-old resident of the eastern province of Holguin, said he had not been expecting yet another blackout so soon.

"It really bugs me," he said. "Let's see when they get it (the power) back on."

The island of 9.7 million inhabitants has suffered three nationwide blackouts in the final months of 2024, two of them lasting several days.

The repeated outages come as the island battles its worst economic crisis in 30 years, marked by widespread shortages of food, medicine and fuel, high inflation and a massive outflow of migrants, mostly bound for the United States.