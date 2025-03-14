The World Food Programme will be forced to cut off one million people in war-torn Myanmar from its vital food aid because of "critical funding shortfalls", it said.

The United States provided the UN's World Food Programme (WFP) with $4.4 billion of its $9.7 billion budget in 2024 but Washington's international aid funding has been slashed under President Donald Trump.

Myanmar has been gripped by civil war following a 2021 military coup, plunging it into what the UN describes as a "polycrisis" of mutually compounding conflict, poverty and instability.

The WFP says more than 15 million people in the country of 51 million are unable to meet their daily food needs, while the UN warned last year that Rakhine state in the west faces an "imminent threat of acute famine".

"More than one million people in Myanmar will be cut off from WFP's lifesaving food assistance starting in April due to critical funding shortfalls," said a statement on Friday.

"These cuts come just as increased conflict, displacement and access restrictions are already sharply driving up food aid needs," it added.

The statement did not mention the United States by name, nor any other donor countries.

But it said that without immediate new funding, "WFP will only be able to assist 35,000 of the most vulnerable people", including children under five, pregnant and breastfeeding women, and the disabled.