France, Germany, Italy, and the UK have called on Israel to comply with international law and take immediate steps to protect Palestinians in the occupied West Bank, as illegal Israeli settler attacks reached their peak in nearly two decades.

In a joint statement on Thursday, the four countries, known collectively as the E4, “strongly condemn the massive increase of settler violence against Palestinian civilians and call for stability in the West Bank.”

The ministers said they are “deeply alarmed” by what they described as a surge in attacks by illegal Israeli settlers, warning that the escalating violence is destabilising the West Bank and increasing the risk of wider regional tension.

Citing UN figures, the statement noted that 264 illegal settler attacks were recorded in October, the highest monthly number since systematic monitoring began in 2006.

Related TRT World - Young Palestinian killed by Israeli forces as Tel Aviv expands raids across occupied West Bank

‘These attacks must stop’

The E4 called on the Israeli government to “abide by its obligations under international law and protect the Palestinian population of the occupied territories,” stressing that authorities must ensure accountability.