WORLD
2 min read
E4 urges Israel to 'abide by international law,' protect Palestinians in occupied West Bank
In a joint statement, France, Germany, Italy and the UK — collectively known as the E4 — "strongly condemn the massive increase in settler violence against Palestinian civilians and call for stability in the West Bank."
E4 urges Israel to 'abide by international law,' protect Palestinians in occupied West Bank
The Israeli army continues its raids in Tubas in the occupied West Bank. / AA
November 27, 2025

France, Germany, Italy, and the UK have called on Israel to comply with international law and take immediate steps to protect Palestinians in the occupied West Bank, as illegal Israeli settler attacks reached their peak in nearly two decades.

In a joint statement on Thursday, the four countries, known collectively as the E4, “strongly condemn the massive increase of settler violence against Palestinian civilians and call for stability in the West Bank.”

The ministers said they are “deeply alarmed” by what they described as a surge in attacks by illegal Israeli settlers, warning that the escalating violence is destabilising the West Bank and increasing the risk of wider regional tension.

Citing UN figures, the statement noted that 264 illegal settler attacks were recorded in October, the highest monthly number since systematic monitoring began in 2006.

RelatedTRT World - Young Palestinian killed by Israeli forces as Tel Aviv expands raids across occupied West Bank

‘These attacks must stop’

The E4 called on the Israeli government to “abide by its obligations under international law and protect the Palestinian population of the occupied territories,” stressing that authorities must ensure accountability.

RECOMMENDED

“We therefore urge the Government of Israel to hold those accountable who are responsible for those crimes and to prevent further violence by addressing the root causes of this behaviour,” the statement said.

Reiterating long-standing positions on the conflict, the four governments said they remain opposed to “any form of annexation – whether partial, total or de facto – and settlement policies violating international law.”

They also reaffirmed their support for a negotiated, peaceful settlement to the conflict, stating: “We reaffirm our commitment to a… two-state solution… living side by side in peace and security and mutual recognition.”

The ministers stressed that the ongoing attacks must come to an end.

“These attacks must stop,” they said. “They sow terror among civilians, undermine ongoing peace efforts and ultimately harm the lasting security of the State of Israel itself.”

RelatedTRT World - Over 32,000 Palestinians displaced by Israeli assault in northern occupied West Bank: UN
SOURCE:AA
Explore
US CENTCOM warns it won't 'tolerate unsafe' actions by Iran's Revolutionary Guard
Trump administration approves $6.67B arms sale to Israel amid heightened Middle East tensions
Anti-ICE protests sweep US cities as DOJ opens probe into Pretti killing
UN warns winter turning deadly in Gaza after claiming lives of 11 children
More than 200 killed in coltan mine collapse in eastern DRC
Putin meets Iran's top security official as Trump steps up pressure on Tehran
Iran wants deal, US 'armada' bigger than Venezuela raid — Trump
UN appeals for urgent aid as severe floods uproot 100,000 in Mozambique
Tesla surges on SpaceX merger buzz as Elon Musk eyes bigger empire
UN chief warns global body faces 'imminent financial collapse' as unpaid dues mount
Spain's Sanchez pushes back against Musk’s criticism of migration policy
South Africa orders Israeli envoy to leave over 'series of violations'
US justice department releases 3 million new pages of Epstein files, shedding new light on case
Syria's president marks first year in office, vows justice-led development
Former CNN star journalist Don Lemon arrested over ICE protests