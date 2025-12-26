In pictures: Graduation ceremony held for 170 doctors at Gaza's damaged Al Shifa Hospital
In pictures: Graduation ceremony held for 170 doctors at Gaza's damaged Al Shifa HospitalMany Palestinians attend the ceremony at the hospital's garden to celebrate the newly graduated doctors.
A view from the graduation ceremony held at Al Shifa Hospital in Gaza City. / AA
December 26, 2025

A graduation ceremony was held at Al Shifa Hospital in Gaza City for 170 doctors who earned their specialist certificates from the Ministry of Health.

A large number of Palestinians attended the ceremony in the hospital's garden to celebrate the newly graduated doctors.

The hospital suffered extensive damage from Israel's attacks during the genocide, leaving most of the hospital's buildings and equipment destroyed or rendered inoperative.

Here are some of the images:

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
