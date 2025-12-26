December 26, 2025
A graduation ceremony was held at Al Shifa Hospital in Gaza City for 170 doctors who earned their specialist certificates from the Ministry of Health.
A large number of Palestinians attended the ceremony in the hospital's garden to celebrate the newly graduated doctors.
The hospital suffered extensive damage from Israel's attacks during the genocide, leaving most of the hospital's buildings and equipment destroyed or rendered inoperative.
SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies