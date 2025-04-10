TÜRKİYE
2 min read
Türkiye to work closely with Indonesia on Gaza reconstruction: Erdogan
Türkiye and Indonesia reaffirm ties with plans for Gaza reconstruction and boosting trade to $10B.
00:00
Türkiye to work closely with Indonesia on Gaza reconstruction: Erdogan
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (R) and Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto (L) meet at the Presidential Complex in Ankara / TRT World
April 10, 2025

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said that Ankara will continue to work with Indonesia on the reconstruction of Gaza and defend the Palestinian cause.

Erdogan's remarks came during a joint news conference with his Indonesian counterpart Prabowo Subianto in the capital Ankara.

The Turkish leader also hailed Indonesia's stance on the Palestine issue.

On bilateral ties, Erdogan said that he and Prabowo had evaluated steps that could be taken to boost trade between the two countries to their shared target of $10 billion "in a balanced way based on mutual benefit."

Earlier, Erdogan welcomed Prabowo with an official ceremony at the presidential palace.

The two leaders held a bilateral meeting and co-chaired inter-delegation talks.

RECOMMENDED

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, National Defence Minister Yasar Guler, Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy, Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek and other officials were present at the ceremony.

Prabowo started his official visit to Türkiye on Wednesday, and is also expected to attend the three-day Antalya Diplomacy Forum, which will begin on Friday.

Türkiye, Indonesia sign three pacts

Both countries signed three pacts (MoU) on cooperation in media, culture and disaster management during Prabowo's visit to the capital.

The pacts signed included two MoUs on cooperation on disaster and emergency Management between the Turkish disaster agency AFAD and the Indonesian National Disaster Management Agency, and cooperation in the fields of media, public relations, and communication between the Turkish Communications Directorate and the Presidential Communications Office of Indonesia.

A cultural cooperation agreement between Türkiye's Culture and Tourism Ministry and the Indonesian Culture Ministry was also signed.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
France summons Elon Musk as police search X offices in probe into political interference
Allied forces will deploy to Ukraine 'instantly' after peace deal: NATO chief
Epstein files show emails with Rothschild banker on claims Hitler lived in Jewish-funded shelter
Trump sees 'early signs' of progress on Russia-Ukraine war as US juggles talks with Iran
Sudanese army breaks RSF siege in key South Kordofan capital
13-year-old Australian boy swims for hours to rescue family
Moscow launches massive strikes on Ukrainian energy grid ahead of Abu Dhabi talks
Israeli forces uproot vineyards, expand raids across occupied West Bank
China strongly condemns Balochistan attacks, expresses support to Pakistan's fight against terrorism
Norway's PM rejects Trump's NATO claims, calls for deeper European cooperation
Australia announces fresh sanctions against Iran's IRGC-linked entities, individuals
Netanyahu attacks Gaza technocratic committee's use of Palestinian Authority logo
'No need for war': UAE tells Iran to hold nuclear talks with US
Second group of Palestinians returns to Gaza via Rafah crossing
Rape trial of Norwegian crown princess's son begins as royal family faces Epstein fallout