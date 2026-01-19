MIDDLE EAST
Trump affirms support for Syria's unity, counterterrorism efforts in call with al Sharaa
The Syrian presidency says the two leaders stressed the importance of Syria's unity and independence.
January 19, 2026

Syrian President Ahmad al Sharaa had a phone call with his American counterpart, Donald Trump, during which they discussed developments in Syria and affirmed support for the country's unity and counterterrorism efforts.

According to a statement by the Syrian presidency on Monday, the two leaders stressed "the importance of preserving Syria's territorial unity and independence," and voiced support for "all efforts aimed at achieving stability."

The statement said both sides underscored the need to "guarantee the rights and protection of the Kurdish people within the framework of the Syrian state."

The two presidents also agreed "to continue cooperation in combating Daesh and ending its threats," the presidency said.

The statement said both leaders expressed a shared aspiration to see "a strong and unified Syria capable of confronting regional and international challenges."

The call also addressed a number of regional issues, with an emphasis on "the importance of giving Syria a new opportunity to move toward a better future," the statement said.

