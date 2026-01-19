Syrian President Ahmad al Sharaa had a phone call with his American counterpart, Donald Trump, during which they discussed developments in Syria and affirmed support for the country's unity and counterterrorism efforts.

According to a statement by the Syrian presidency on Monday, the two leaders stressed "the importance of preserving Syria's territorial unity and independence," and voiced support for "all efforts aimed at achieving stability."

The statement said both sides underscored the need to "guarantee the rights and protection of the Kurdish people within the framework of the Syrian state."