South Africa will withdraw its troops from the United Nations peacekeeping mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo, President Cyril Ramaphosa's office said in a statement late on Saturday.

Ramaphosa has told UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres about the decision, which was influenced by the need to "realign" the resources of South Africa's armed forces, the statement said.

South Africa has supported UN peacekeeping efforts in DRC for 27 years and has more than 700 soldiers deployed there.

The UN mission had a total of nearly 11,000 troops and police deployed when its mandate was extended in December.