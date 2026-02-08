WORLD
South Africa to withdraw its troops from UN peacekeeping mission in DRC
President Ramaphosa announced South Africa’s decision to withdraw troops from DRC to realign military resources before the end of 2026
South African SANDF armored vehicles of the UN MONUSCO mission move along the road to Sake, 25km northwest of Goma, DRC on January 23, 2025. / AFP
February 8, 2026

South Africa will withdraw its troops from the United Nations peacekeeping mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo, President Cyril Ramaphosa's office said in a statement late on Saturday.

Ramaphosa has told UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres about the decision, which was influenced by the need to "realign" the resources of South Africa's armed forces, the statement said.

South Africa has supported UN peacekeeping efforts in DRC for 27 years and has more than 700 soldiers deployed there.

The UN mission had a total of nearly 11,000 troops and police deployed when its mandate was extended in December.

The UN mission's mandate is to counter the many rebel groups active in DRC's restive east, where conflict has raged for decades and where there has been a recent escalation in fighting.

"South Africa will work jointly with the UN to finalise the timelines and other modalities of the withdrawal, which will be completed before the end of 2026," the statement added.

South Africa will continue to maintain close bilateral ties with the DRC's government and support other multilateral efforts to bring lasting peace to the DRC, Ramaphosa's office said.

