Vice President JD Vance has warned that the United States would "walk away" unless Russia and Ukraine agree a peace deal, as envoys from Washington, Kiev and European nations gathered for downgraded talks in Britain.

"We've issued a very explicit proposal to both the Russians and the Ukrainians, and it's time for them to either say 'yes', or for the United States to walk away from this process," Vance told reporters in India on Wednesday.

US media reported that President Donald Trump was ready to accept recognition of annexed land in Crimea as Russian territory, and Vance said land swaps would be fundamental to any deal.

"That means the Ukrainians and the Russians are both going to have to give up some of the territory they currently own," he added.

The reports said the proposal was first raised at a meeting with European nations in Paris last week.

But French President Emmanuel Macron's office told AFP on Wednesday that "Ukraine's territorial integrity and European aspirations are very strong requirements for Europeans".

The latest round of diplomacy comes after a fresh wave of Russian air strikes that shattered a brief Easter truce.

A Russian drone strike on a bus transporting workers in the southeastern city of Marganets killed nine people and wounded at least 30 more, the Dnipropetrovsk regional governor said on Wednesday.

Ukrainian authorities also reported strikes in the regions of Kiev, Kharkiv, Poltava and Odesa.

In light of the attacks, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called for an "immediate, full, and unconditional ceasefire".

In Russia, one person was reported wounded by shelling in the Belgorod region.

'Work for peace'

UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy had been due to lead a meeting of foreign ministers in London on Wednesday but his ministry said the talks had been downgraded to "official level" – a sign of the difficulties surrounding the negotiations.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters that "it has not yet been possible to reconcile positions on any issues, which is why this meeting did not take place".

US Ukraine envoy Keith Kellogg was still expected to attend, as was Macron's diplomatic adviser Emmanuel Bonne.

Andriy Yermak, a top aide to Zelenskyy, said he had arrived in London with Defence Minister Rustem Umerov and Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, who was "likely" to meet Lammy.

"Despite everything, we will work for peace," Yermak wrote on Telegram.