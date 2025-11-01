Some 750 children have fled Al Fasher city in western Sudan without their families amid attacks by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), a local group said Saturday.

In a statement, the Darfur Displaced and Refugees Coordination Committee said that over 36,000 people have escaped Al Fasher, the capital of North Darfur state, due to escalating violence.

The Sudanese group stressed that the displaced families are in urgent need of food, with most of them now concentrated in Tawila, nearly 60 kilometers from Al Fasher.

It called for piling pressure on the RSF and the army to enforce a ceasefire, highlighting reports of sexual violence against the displaced civilians from Al Fasher.

The group said that most of the displaced civilians from the city suffer from severe malnutrition, with the majority being children and the elderly.