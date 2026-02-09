Convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein's accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell has refused to answer questions from a US congressional committee, invoking her legal right against self-incrimination, lawmakers said.

Maxwell, who is serving a 20-year prison sentence for sex trafficking, was subpoenaed on Monday to testify before the House Oversight Committee to discuss her relations with the disgraced Jewish American financier.

Republican committee chairman James Comer said Maxwell had invoked her right to not incriminate herself, guaranteed by the Fifth Amendment of the US Constitution.

"As expected, Ghislaine Maxwell took the Fifth and refused to answer any questions," Comer told reporters.

"This is obviously very disappointing."

"We had many questions to ask about the crimes she and Epstein committed as well as questions about potential co-conspirators," he said.

Maxwell's lawyers told the House panel that the former British socialite was prepared to testify only if she was first granted clemency by President Donald Trump, Comer said.

The lawyers had pushed for Congress to grant her legal immunity in order to testify, but lawmakers refused.

Maxwell is the only person convicted of a crime in connection with Epstein, who was found dead in a New York jail cell in 2019 while awaiting trial for sex trafficking.

The 64-year-old Maxwell was convicted in 2021 of supplying underage girls to the wealthy financier, who had ties to top business executives, politicians, celebrities and academics.