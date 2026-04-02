UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has warned that the globe stands "on the edge of a wider war" that could engulf the Middle East with dramatic consequences worldwide.

"We are on the edge of a wider war that would engulf the Middle East with dramatic impacts around the globe," Guterres told reporters at UN headquarters in New York on Thursday.

Addressing key parties directly, Guterres urged the United States and Israel to halt hostilities.

"It is high time to stop the war that is inflicting immense human suffering and already triggering devastating economic consequences," he said.