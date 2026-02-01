Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has convened a security meeting attended by senior officials, including Army Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir, who recently returned from the US, where he held talks with American officials on Iran, local media reported.

Mossad Director David Barnea also attended the meeting, said Israel’s state broadcaster KAN on Sunday.

Zamir reportedly travelled to the US aboard a private aircraft instead of a military plane to avoid detection and sought to persuade Washington to carry out a strike on Iran.

The top US and Israeli generals held talks at the Pentagon on Friday amid soaring tensions with Iran, two US officials told Reuters, speaking on condition of anonymity.



The officials did not offer details about the closed-door discussions between the US General Dan Caine, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and Zamir.



The United States has ramped up its naval presence and hiked its air defences in the Middle East after President Donald Trump repeatedly threatened Iran, trying to pressure it to the negotiating table.

Iran's leadership warned of a regional conflict if the US were to attack it.

Zamir predicts

Zamir predicted that the US would launch a military attack against Iran within two weeks to two months, local media reported.

“This is a period of uncertainty,” Army Radio quoted Zamir as saying during a situation assessment meeting.

Zamir said he believes that a US strike against Tehran will take place “within two weeks to two months.”

The radio said that a US attack against Tehran is not expected in the coming few days.