A US federal appeals court has temporarily blocked the Trump administration from ending temporary protected status (TPS) for thousands of Afghan nationals living in the country, court documents showed.

The Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals issued an emergency stay on the termination order on Monday, which was set to take effect July 15.

The ruling followed a request by immigration advocacy group CASA, which is challenging the Department of Homeland Security’s move to end TPS for both Afghans and Cameroonians.

"The administrative stay will remain in place until July 21," the court order said, giving the US government until 11:59 pm Eastern Time on Wednesday to respond.

CASA filed the lawsuit after the Trump administration announced in April that it would terminate TPS for citizens of Afghanistan and Cameroon, arguing that conditions in both countries no longer justified the protections.