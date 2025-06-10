The injured fox is cornered in a cage, teeth bared and snarling at the woman trying to help it.

Nicki Townsend is unfazed. Wearing only rubber gloves and an outfit suitable for a yoga class, she approaches with soothing words. “All right, baby," she coos as she deftly drapes a towel over his head, grabs him by the scruff of his neck, scoops up his wounded legs and moves him to a clean cage.

It’s not the way her day typically begins, but there’s nothing routine about rescuing foxes.

“You can never predict what you’re going to arrive at,” Townsend said.

While not as visible as phone boxes or double-decker buses, the red fox is a fixture in London, a city not known for its wildlife. But living on the streets, alleys, and back gardens of a dense urban environment can be rough, and when foxes need help, they have their own ambulance service — and Townsend may be on her way.

The foxes didn't invade London so much as adapt and expand their range inward as the city spread to their habitat in the 1930s, and suburbs grew.

Love ‘em or hate ’em

But people and the bushy-tailed member of the canine family have not always lived in harmony, and the species has admirers and adversaries.

For everyone enchanted by seeing a fox trotting nonchalantly down their street at dusk or basking in a sunny backyard, there are plenty who see them as pests. They poop where they like, tear into garbage and the vixens in heat let out terrifying shrieks in the dead of winter when attracting a mate.

“It’s like Marmite with foxes,” Townsend said, referring to the food spread that is an acquired and divisive taste. “You either love them or hate them.”

The divide between the two camps led Trevor Williams to found what became The Fox Project nearly 35 years ago.

Once a bass player in the rock group Audience that opened for Led Zeppelin and Pink Floyd, Williams had been active in the campaign to stop fox hunting when he redirected his protection efforts to the city, where foxes were once routinely killed.

“Because of the myths that have occurred over the years, there’s still a lot of suspicion about what foxes might be,” Williams said. “You know, they’re going to bite the baby, they’re going to eat the cat, they’re going to run away with your husband.”

The project has since grown from providing information on deterring foxes to rescuing 1,400 a year, including 400 cubs, though only about half survive to be released.

City offers cheap eats and unique hazards

There are estimated to be 15,000 foxes in London. The project covers a swath of south London and its leafy suburbs, while other organisations not devoted solely to foxes handle other parts of the city.

While the omnivores survive on small animals, bugs and berries in the wild, they favour easily scavenged leftovers in the city and handouts that make them more dependent on humans.

Their main urban menaces are cars, getting snagged in soccer nets or getting stuck in tight spaces. In their effort to get free, they often get nasty abrasions that can become infected. Many also suffer from mange, a parasitic infestation that leads to all kinds of problems.